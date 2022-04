GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Starting Monday, a stretch of I-96 will drop to one lane in each direction for about seven months as crews work to rebuild two miles of the interstate. The $15 million project begins Monday, April 25, and will last through late November. The stretch of I-96 being rebuilt is between Thornapple River Drive and Whitneyville Avenue in Cascade Township, which is the area the interstate connects with M-6.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO