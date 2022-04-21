Funding local ventures + a new West End eatery

GREENVILLE, S.C. — People that drive daily across the Upstate have probably noticed the significant number of new apartments that seem to go up each week. “It’s no surprise that Greenville and Spartanburg are some of the most desired places to live in the United States," Leslie Sprouse, Brad Liles & Associates Realtor, said. "People are moving here from all over the United States for the job market, cost of living, things like that.”
These businesses may be the next big thing on the Spartanburg food scene thanks to a little help from a local program for entrepreneurs.
Start:Me Spartanburg provides mentorship for entrepreneurs with a connection to the city's Northside, whether they're a resident, work or worship in the neighborhood or wish to start a business there.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The pandemic left many storefronts in downtown Greenville empty, but now new life is coming to some of those spots. New businesses will soon fill two key spaces in downtown Greenville. “I think it’s going to be a really neat new addition to this area of town,” Jeff Brown with the […]
Certainly, he never imagined launching a private event management platform for restaurants and venues, but that’s what he is building, and VCs think enough of it that they just seed funded the company to the tune of $3.6 million. Interestingly, the idea ties to Hutchison’s five years in the...
GASTONIA, N.C. (CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) - The popular Southern fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is permanently closing a Charlotte-area store, leaving more than 100 workers without jobs, according to a recent state report. Chick-fil-A Franklin Square in Gastonia will permanently close, effective June 15, laying off 117 employees, according to a Worker...
A proposed devolvement along Poinsett Highway and Nora Drive in Greenville has community members nearby concerned for the future of Bruce Lake. A community meeting was held Thursday at the Duncan Chapel Fire Station for people to voice those concerns about the subdivision plan to the developer. Pete Mattern has...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Paulette Dunn says her outfit at United Housing Connections in Greenville has been busy lately--helping homeless and low income families get back on their feet. “We offer them what they need, and try to meet them where they are,” she told FOX Carolina. She...
“Red rice goes back to the old, old days — the days before me, my momma, and her,” writes Emily Meggett in her new book, out next week, “Gullah Geechee Home Cooking: Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island.” Photographs by Clay Williams illustrate the cooking life of Meggett, the 89-year-old matriarch of the Gullah community on Edisto Island, South Carolina.
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Chick-fil-A is closing for good this summer, meaning more than 100 employees will be without jobs. The interim manager of the franchise sent a letter to North Carolina’s rapid response team, saying the store on East Franklin Boulevard will close on June 15. [...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Excuse the pun, but people were lined up elbow-to-elbow in the Strip District on Saturday. The Steel City was the Cheesy City for some time as the Strip District Terminal played host to the second Pittsburgh Mac And Cheese Festival. More than 30 kinds of mac and cheese were available along with beers, wines, and ciders. "We focus on local first, if you're going to do a Pittsburgh food festival, focus on Pittsburgh vendors," said Charlie Adler. "So, we've got Western Seafood, they're local." The festival took place all day until 9 p.m. and with so many to choose from, those in attendance were able to vote for their favorites!
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Apr. 22 is Earth Day. And to promote a community vibrancy initiative through food and fun, Union is putting on a festival. It’s called the Environmental Art and Music Festival. This is the second time Union has put on the event. After the launch...
The company announced today it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by JAM Fund, Crystal Towers Capital, Starling Ventures, MAIN and Rebel Fund. Launched in November 2020, MadEats currently has three ghost kitchens: one each in Makati, Quezon City and the City of Manila. They aim to cover more of Metro Manila’s north, and eventually open physical storefronts, too.
The long-awaited Chestnut Mountain Nature Park just outside Canton will open to the public Saturday, April 23, with a family-friendly grand opening 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Situated as a park-within-a-park, Berm Park will open to mountain bikers the same day. “We cannot think of a better way to celebrate...
I'm heading out to Landrum this morning to work on a fun story for the first of May, but for most of this week, my focus has been on downtown Spartanburg. Spring Fling starts today, so plan your routes accordingly! I highlighted a few of the festival's new and unique food and drink offerings in a special story for subscribers earlier this week. I'll link it below in case you missed it.
Brad Kennedy captured video of damage to the SC-24 bridge over Lake Hartwell. Despite the appearance, SCDOT says the bridge is structurally sound. Powerball jackpot climbs to $400 million. Eco-friendly fashion show at Haywood Mall. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fashion show goes eco-friendly for Earth Day. Margaret-Ann Carter...
