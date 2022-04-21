ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groveland Township, MI

Township to consider two marijuana ordinances

By David Fleet
thecitizenonline.com
 3 days ago

Groveland Twp- On May 9, township board of trustees is expected to consider two ordinances regarding marijuana growing in the community. The first reading and public hearing will be held at township board of trustees meeting. An ordinance will address the non-retail aspects of commercial marijuana growth in the...

thecitizenonline.com

Comments / 1

