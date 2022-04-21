Taylor to Dedicate Boren Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would make him a standard...

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO