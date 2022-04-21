ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbon County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Schleicher County in west central Texas East central Crockett County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Schleicher, east central Crockett and northwestern Sutton Counties, including the following locations... The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 358 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 13:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Marshall FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, Atoka, Bryan and Marshall. * WHEN...Until 415 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Durant, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Achille, Bennington, Silo, Kemp, Mead, Armstrong, Hendrix, Blue, Utica, Albany, Cartwright, southeastern Lake Texoma, Calera, Wade and Mcbride. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, and South Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of icy and snowy surfaces.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adair by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adair FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 04/08/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 950 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grannis, or 14 miles north of De Queen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Umpire, Gillham, Athens and Burg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
COSTILLA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cavalier, Pembina by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cavalier; Pembina The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pembina River at Walhalla. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Flooding occurs along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.2 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
CAVALIER COUNTY, ND

