Adams County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Greeley, Hall, Howard, Kearney by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Shackelford; Throckmorton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS NORTH OF INTERSTATE 20 * WINDS...South to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Conditions are favorable such that if fires develop, they could spread quickly. Burning is discouraged
FISHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Howard; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 950 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Grannis, or 14 miles north of De Queen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Umpire, Gillham, Athens and Burg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect now to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 220, 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, as well as the upper Arkansas River Valley A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...222...226... 227...228...229 AND 230 Winds across the area will continue to decrease throughout the evening and overnight and relative humidity values will continue to increase, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Sunday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.2 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
ROSEAU COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fayette, Lavaca, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fayette; Lavaca; Lee CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS TODAY RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY SOUTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS LAVACA...FAYETTE AND LEE COUNTIES The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly and unpredictably. Prevention of fire starts by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to produce sparks can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Huerfano County Including Walsenburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12 PM to 8 PM MDT today for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 222, 226, 227, 228, 229, and 230 which includes Fremont, Pueblo, El Paso, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening for gusty winds and low humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...229 AND 230 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity values, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...229 and 230. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 9 percent. * Impacts... Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Schleicher County in west central Texas East central Crockett County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Schleicher, east central Crockett and northwestern Sutton Counties, including the following locations... The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 358 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday evening to a crest of 14.0 feet Tuesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme) affecting Iron County. For the Michigamme River...including Crystal Falls (Michigamme) elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Michigamme River near Crystal Falls (Michigamme). * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 2700 cfs - River exceeds bankfull stage * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Action stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Sunday was 34.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baraga, Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 04/08/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 08:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cass; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota...Minnesota Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Forest River at Minto affecting Walsh County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. Goose River at Hillsboro affecting Traill County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River near Kindred. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Many roads underwater, including most of 55th St SE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning and continue rising to 20.0 feet Saturday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Parke, Vermillion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Parke and southern Vermillion Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Clinton, or 10 miles northeast of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clinton around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rockville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PARKE COUNTY, IN

