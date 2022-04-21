ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Phelps, Sherman by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST TENNESSEE MOUNTAINS AND CLAY AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES IN NC * TIMING...through 8 PM this evening. * WIND...Sustained winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent or lower this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FOR THE FRENCH BROAD VALLEY AND SURROUNDING MOUNTAINS The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday. * AFFECTED AREA...Madison, Haywood, Buncombe, Transylvania and Henderson Counties. * TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening, and again from late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast on Sunday. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for NEZ434, NEZ435 by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 13:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: NEZ434; NEZ435 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434...435...436 AND 437 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 434 AND 435 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 434 and 435. * WIND...West sustained 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 13 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Valley County, NE
County
Dawson County, NE
County
Furnas County, NE
County
Buffalo County, NE
County
Gosper County, NE
County
Sherman County, NE
County
Harlan County, NE
County
Phelps County, NE
City
Dawson, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Kent, Stonewall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Kent; Stonewall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTHERN ROLLING PLAINS The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which remains in effect into the early evening. * Timing...Until 7 PM CDT today. * Wind...Southwest around 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. * Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which remains in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening and Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * Timing...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Monday and Tuesday. * Wind...On Monday: Southwest at 15-25 mph. On Tuesday: Southwest at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, shifting to the northwest Tuesday night and decreasing to 20-30 mph thereafter. * Humidity...On Monday: As low as 5 percent on the Caprock; 10 percent in the Rolling Plains. On Tuesday: lower to middle teens. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
KENT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 10.6 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MIDLANDS OF SOUTH CAROLINA AND THE CENTRAL SAVANNAH RIVER AREA * AFFECTED AREA...Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Lincoln, Bamberg, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 60s. * IMPACTS...With dry fuels and strong gusty winds, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sheffield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotter. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheffield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PECOS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Monday morning. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Schleicher County in west central Texas East central Crockett County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Schleicher, east central Crockett and northwestern Sutton Counties, including the following locations... The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 358 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 35.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Sunday was 35.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Parke, Vermillion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Parke and southern Vermillion Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1041 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Clinton, or 10 miles northeast of Paris, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Clinton around 1050 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Rockville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pennington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Sand Hill River at Climax affecting Polk County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CDT Sunday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Washington FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-28 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 1100 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:10 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.5 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 5.5 feet. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IRON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet and Teller County/Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Madison, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Madison; Sebastian FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Arkansas and Oklahoma, including the following counties, in Arkansas, Crawford, Franklin, Madison, Sebastian and Washington AR. In Oklahoma, Adair, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore and Sequoyah. * WHEN...Until 645 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Smith... Fayetteville Springdale... Van Buren Sallisaw... Poteau Stilwell... Ozark Stigler... Charleston Cedarville... Mountainburg Natural Dam... Greenwood Farmington... Alma Barling... Prairie Grove Pocola... Muldrow - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MADISON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR EASTERN PECOS AND NORTHEASTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Sheffield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotter. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheffield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Scott County, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Logan, northeastern Scott and southwestern Yell Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Echo to 7 miles northeast of Waldron to 6 miles southwest of Cardiff. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Booneville... Waldron Mansfield... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Mount Magazine... Echo Barber... Olio Chismville... Bluffton Grayson... Blue Ball Glendale in Logan County... Ione Elm Park... Union Hill MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy