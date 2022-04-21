ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

This Earth Day, look local for climate change solutions

By Will Hackman, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kP8KE_0fGCkWNY00
Tweet

Every April, activists around the world come together to protest environmental crises. The Fight For Our Future rally, taking place this Saturday in Washington, D.C., is one of many global Earth Day events expected to draw countless thousands.

I’ve protested in our nation’s capital for climate change, racial justice, gay rights. With the White House or Capitol building as the backdrop, calls for action emanating from the crowd always feel powerful. If enough marching feet come together, it seems, the federal government mustlisten — it must hear the people’s calls behind their white pillars.

But a new global climate report has me rethinking some of the focus of this year’s Earth Day.

No longer is a rally about general awareness, international action or even federal government action going to cut it. We know the problem well; we’ve signed the international agreements, we have the government’s attention. But with this new report, we now know the scope of vulnerability to the streets of the cities we’ll be marching through.

Nowhere is safe. Climate change has become local.

Earlier this year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that assessed human vulnerability to the risks of climate change. Some of their key findings were condensed into a fact sheet on human settlements, which states: “Many cities and settlements have developed adaptation plans, but few have been implemented, so that urban adaptation gaps exist in all world regions and for all hazard types. Current adaptation is unable to resolve risks to current climate change associated hazards.”

For the first time, this global climate report, released by the United Nations roughly twice per decade, has quantified how unprepared we are in the places we live. No town, Democrat or Republican, urban or rural, rich or poor, is ready for the climate changes we are already seeing. This awareness may seem obvious to the climate activist who’s been marching for years, but only 57 percent of Americans say climate change is affecting their local community. How can we expect the government to save us from disaster when nearly half the country can’t see how climate change personally affects them in their communities?

The city of D.C., with its Democratic majority and highly engaged citizenry, is not immune to this climate disconnect. Flooding caused by rising seas threatens the city as tidal rivers swell their banks during heavy rainfall. Soon, a new river of storm surge could pour through the National Mall from the Potomac to the Anacostia in times of extreme weather. This risk is imminent enough that a flood barrier has already been installed capable of holding back up to 19 feet of water from destroying some of DC’s most iconic buildings.

D.C. is also getting hotter. A recent study shows that urban extreme heat exposure has increased nearly 200 percent over the past four decades, with a disproportionate impact on low-income communities. Given our geography and socio-economic disparities, D.C. is a perfect storm for these impacts. Some lower-income D.C. neighborhoods are already reaching a life-threatening heat index of 115 degrees Fahrenheit in the summers, with little ability for many residents to cool off even at night given the high humidity.

D.C.’s increased flooding and extreme heat are just two versions of a story now shared by every city and state across the country. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans were impacted by a weather disaster last summer, with many of these extreme events exacerbated by climate change. This is a trend we can anticipate continuing this summer.

Cities account for more than 70 percent of global carbon pollution and consume most of the world’s energy supply. Yet, according to a 2020 Brookings report, less than half of all large U.S. cities have greenhouse gas targets. Cities are on the front lines of climate impacts and must be on the front lines of their solutions.

As we march this Earth Day, perhaps a refocus of what we’re fighting for is needed. Yes, we need federal climate legislation. We need to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. But we must also fight to safeguard the places we live. We need bottom-up climate solutions for every town. We need more Americans to see the vulnerabilities to their communities and push for stronger adaptation plans.

Just like politics, climate change is local. With climate extremes being felt within our communities and no community fully prepared, this Earth Day can serve as a wake-up call for urgent local action.

Will Hackman is a conservation and climate policy expert with more than a decade of experience in U.S. political campaigning and global environmental issue advocacy.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

How much carbon dioxide removal do we actually need?

Silicon Valley’s favorite climate solution is still decades away from being deployed at scale, if it will ever be ready. Yet the moment carbon dioxide removal is having right now is really something to behold. Over the past few weeks, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offered up an...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Historic Anacostia, DC
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
UPI News

Earth Day originated with a U.S. senator in 1970

April 22 (UPI) -- Earth Day, celebrated annually on April 22, started in 1970 when a U.S. senator sought to bring environmental issues to the forefront. U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., founded Earth Day in 1970 as a means of drawing attention to environmental issues in the wake of a massive oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1969.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailygalaxy.com

China is Hatching a Plan to Find Earth 2.0 to Homo Sapiens Only 9th of Human Species (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
SCIENCE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Change#Global Change#The White House#Capitol
Phys.org

Could AI help imperiled marine species survive climate change?

Earth's oceans are warming and becoming more acidic as the climate changes. For much of the flora and fauna of the sea, that could mean extinction, unless species can adapt to new conditions and food sources—or migrate to more hospitable waters. But imperiled species might be able to get...
SCIENCE
Vice

Scientists Predict that Humanity Could Harness Earth's Energy by 2371

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Over the course of thousands of years, humans have harnessed increasingly bigger energy yields, starting with ancient campfires and domesticated animals and progressing to modern sources, such as fossil fuels, nuclear power, and renewables such as wind, hydro, and solar.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

Earth Day 2022: Celebrating the Planet Amidst Various Environmental Crisis

Earth Day is a worldwide celebration of our planet. It raises awareness about the environment and encourages conservation and long-term planning. Every year on April 22, around 1 billion people in over 190 countries take action to raise awareness of the climate problem and encourage behavioral change to safeguard the environment. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day will be observed in 2020.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Biden unveils plans to rescue giant trees as part of Earth Day

SEATTLE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden marked Earth Day on Friday with a speech promoting a new effort to protect old-growth forests as he visits the lush but fire-prone Washington state. The move comes as Biden has drawn fire from environmentalists for shifting his focus from climate...
POTUS
Elite Daily

7 Impactful Ways To Give Back This Earth Day

Earth Day can feel like one of those holidays that you learned about in elementary school but sort of disappeared as an adult. In 2022, when it seems like there are more crises than we have the ability to focus on, it might be time for an Earth Day rebrand. The day was originally started in 1970 when peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honor the planet and promote peace.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

The Hill

544K+
Followers
66K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy