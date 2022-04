SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California remains as the state with the worst air quality in the country, a new study found, and the Bay Area is among the worst urban regions as well. The annual "State of the Air" study by the American Lung Association found that California has 11 of the top 25 polluted cities in the country. In terms of "Year Round Particle Pollution" and "Short-Term Particle Pollution", the Bay Area (San Jose-San Franciscio-Oakland area) was ranked fourth out of more than 200 cities in the country.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO