Affidavit: Woman smoked pot inside a vehicle while her child was in the backseat

By César Rodriguez
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago
A woman was smoking marijuana inside her vehicle while having her 2-year-old child in the backseat, according to Laredo police.

Elida Janet Peñaflor, 18, was charged with endangerment of a child by criminal negligence and possession of marijuana.

On April 16, officers pulled over a 2011 Hyundai Sonata by the 2300 block of Logan Avenue for a traffic violation. Identified as the driver, Peñaflor was cited for unsafe speed, no driver’s license, following too closely and unregistered motor vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers said they could smell a marijuana odor emitting from the vehicle. Asked if there were drugs inside the vehicle, Peñaflor allegedly stated “no.” She then allowed officers to search the vehicle. Officers would then find “two blunts containing marijuana,” according to court documents. The pot weighed 0.08 ounces.

Police said Peñaflor had her 2-year-old daughter in the backseat. The father took custody of the child and the vehicle.

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

