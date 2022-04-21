ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

What we all need to know for Infertility Awareness week

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

With infertility rates rising among men and women and only half of those facing this struggle seeking help, experts believe it is important to spread the word about infertility and the resources available to overcome it.

1 in 8 people struggle to conceive, which is where we step in. Dr. Leslie Appiah with the University of Colorado-Anschutz Medical Campus clinic works with those who want to build a family but cannot do so on their own. 90% of infertility cases can be solved by science, and treatment options continue to grow and improve.

Fertility expert Dr. Leslie Appiah shares what we need to know about this all-too-common issue. Infertility can greatly affect a person’s perception of themselves, sometimes leading to poor mental health and social discomfort. We are here to give the 1 in 8 hope and help those who do not face infertility better understand the fight their loved ones may be facing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

This woman thought her daughter was faking a stomach ache, but the reality was much worse

Cayla had been suffering from these pains for quite some time now. Finally, in 2019, they found out the root of the problems. When young Cayla Jones of Cullompton, England, began complaining of agonizing stomach pain, her mom thought she was tired. She assumed that Cayla just wanted to be carried in her arms instead of walking by herself. However, when they finally visited the doctors, they found out that poor Cayla was suffering from a bladder infection. As per the doctor's diagnosis, the infection was the cause of the child's serious stomach pains.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility Treatment#Fertility#Mental Health#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Teacher Was Diagnosed with Cancer After a Nurse Dismissed Her Symptoms for a Year as 'Anxiety'

Third grade teacher Heidi Richard was preparing to start a new school year in August 2019 when her doctor's office told her, once again, not to worry about her symptoms. Richard, 47, had called her primary care physician's office a handful of times by then. She had only been treated over the phone so far, by the same nurse practitioner. What started as a sore throat and swollen glands in the spring turned into a feeling of general un-wellness that wouldn't pass. The nurse sent her to a lab, and multiple mono tests came up negative, and her white blood cell count was close to average. The nurse practitioner hinted that Richard was probably just anxious ahead of the new school year, "I got the vibe I was a hypochondriac," she tells PEOPLE.
HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Teen Refuses to Give Pregnant Woman Seat on Bus

Carrying a life in one's body is not easy. Being pregnant comes with a lot of discomforts, such as bloating, weight gain, soreness, nausea and vomiting, and alike. Not to mention the serious medical complications that can arise as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vice

Cops Still Don’t Understand How Fentanyl Works

US drug overdoses reached another record high last month, with the CDC attributing nearly two thirds of overdose deaths to the synthetic opioid fentanyl. The increasing prominence of the drug, which can be lethal even in small doses when injected or snorted, has rightly generated alarm. But across the country, law enforcement responses to cases involving fentanyl shows that cops still don’t seem to understand anything about how the drug actually works.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheConversationAU

The transition into adolescence can be brutal for kids' mental health – but parents can help reduce the risk

The transition from childhood to adolescence is a vulnerable time for the development of mental health difficulties and brings a marked increase in anxiety and depression. The push away from family to peers at this age can leave parents feeling adrift. But parents can have a positive role in how young people navigate the challenges of adolescence. Untreated, mental health conditions often have an impact into adulthood. Supporting a young person with a mental health difficulty also places enormous stress on parents and whānau (family). So how can parents be there for their children? Research into how young people...
KIDS
Times Leader

Tell Giselle: Fertility uncertainty has long been certain

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Summary of a question from a parent: I have a married female friend who has not been able to conceive. She knows only some of the difficulties I had before I finally gave birth a few years ago. I have been watching her suffer and want to be truthful with her. I am not looking forward to going into details as some of the facts about infertility treatments are painful.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy