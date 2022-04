KEARNEY — Victoria Morrow sits down to write for some very simple reasons. “I enjoy it,” she said. “I love history and I love mysteries and I love stories with happy endings, especially if the situation that the hero and heroine are going through is challenging. I like to see a positive resolution. I believe in the strength and character of the human spirit in difficult times.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO