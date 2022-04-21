Russia just retaliated against the U.S. by sanctioning Mark Zuckerberg and Kamala Harris

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

Russia has imposed sanctions against Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and 26 other Americans.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sanctions on Thursday, saying that the various business executives, politicians, scientists, and journalists will be “denied entry to the Russian Federation on an indefinite basis.”

The ministry said it levied the sanctions in response to the Biden Administration’s “ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions” against an increasing number of Russian citizens.

The U.S. and several other allied countries have imposed extensive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Some of the sanctions include banning Russian oil imports, partially removing the country from the SWIFT banking system, and freezing assets of Russian oligarchs suspected to have been aiding the Kremlin.

Russia’s sanctions against Zuckerberg follow earlier actions taken by the Kremlin to limit access to Facebook because of allegations that the social network was blocking access to several Russian news outlets.

Here are the 29 Americans who can no longer enter Russia: