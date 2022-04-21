ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Russia just retaliated against the U.S. by sanctioning Mark Zuckerberg and Kamala Harris

By Jonathan Vanian
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8yCb_0fGCiTnn00

Russia has imposed sanctions against Facebook cofounder Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, and 26 other Americans.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the sanctions on Thursday, saying that the various business executives, politicians, scientists, and journalists will be “denied entry to the Russian Federation on an indefinite basis.”

The ministry said it levied the sanctions in response to the Biden Administration’s “ever-expanding anti-Russian sanctions” against an increasing number of Russian citizens.

The U.S. and several other allied countries have imposed extensive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Some of the sanctions include banning Russian oil imports, partially removing the country from the SWIFT banking system, and freezing assets of Russian oligarchs suspected to have been aiding the Kremlin.

Russia’s sanctions against Zuckerberg follow earlier actions taken by the Kremlin to limit access to Facebook because of allegations that the social network was blocking access to several Russian news outlets.

Here are the 29 Americans who can no longer enter Russia:

  1. Kamala Devi Harris, Vice President of the United States
  2. Kathleen Holland Hicks, First Deputy Secretary of Defense
  3. Christopher Watson Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
  4. John Francis Kirby, Deputy Secretary of Defense, official representative of the Department of Defense
  5. Ronald Klain, White House Chief of Staff
  6. Evan Maureen Ryan, Secretary of the President's Cabinet, wife of Secretary of State E. Blinken
  7. Margaret Goodlander, adviser to the Secretary of Justice, wife of Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security J. Sullivan
  8. Douglas Craig Emhoff, husband of Vice President C. Harris
  9. Robert Kagan, political scientist, husband of Senior Deputy Secretary of State W. Nuland
  10. Edward Price, State Department spokesman
  11. Richard/Rachel Levine, Deputy Minister of Health
  12. Brian Thomas Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America
  13. Mark Zuckerberg (Mark Elliot Zuckerberg), co-founder and head of the board of directors of Meta (former Facebook)
  14. Kathy Warden, president and CEO, Northrop Grumann Corporation
  15. Phebe Novakovic, president of General Dynamics
  16. Michael Petters, president of Huntington Ingalls Industries
  17. William Brown, president of L-3 Harris Technologies
  18. Wahid Nawabi, president of Aerovironment
  19. Roger Krone, president of Leidos
  20. Horacio Rozanski, president of Booz Allen Hamilton
  21. Eilee Drake, president, Aerojet Rocketdyne
  22. David Deptua, head of research institute Mitchell Institute of Airspace Studies
  23. Ryan Roslansky, CEO of the social network LinkedIn
  24. George Stephanopoulos, host on the ABC television channel
  25. Matthew Kroenig, deputy director of the B. Scowcroft Center for Strategic Security NGO
  26. David Ignatius (David Reynolds Ignatius), journalist, expert at the Wilson Center
  27. Edward Acevedo, former member of the Illinois Legislature, expert at the Wilson Center
  28. Kevin Rothrock, expert at the Wilson Center, editor-in-chief of the English version of the Meduza media portal
  29. Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga, senior international analyst at CNN

Comments / 2519

Ronald Menard
2d ago

I guess these politicians have to find a new place to Hide their Money!!! Why would the Vice President have money in Russia???

Reply(184)
549
Mit McCon
1d ago

lol, I noticed Trump's name wasn't on the list. He can go visit his little brother as much as he wants.....they welcome Trump with open arms

Reply(142)
386
Soren J Ateri
1d ago

We would like to sanction our own waste of space kamala as well. Maybe north Korea will take her. I'm sure zuck is so upset he can't have Russian vacations anymore lol

Reply(13)
248
Comments / 0

Community Policy