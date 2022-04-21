ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Levante 2-3 Sevilla: Jesus Corona scores twice before Jules Kounde seals victory as visitors boost Champions League hopes with hard-fought victory at LaLiga strugglers

Jesus Corona scored twice and Jules Kounde added a late third as Sevilla boosted their Champions League hopes with victory at Levante.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Lucas Ocampo's cross was headed home by Jesus Corona.

Levante levelled five minutes later from the penalty spot after the VAR spotted that Diego Carlos had handled in the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0egT_0fGCiSv400
Jesus Corona scored twice as Sevilla boosted their Champions League hopes with vital win

Jose Luis Morales fired his spot kick into bottom right corner.

Corona scored his second goal to restore Sevilla's lead in the 27th minute.

Ocampo was again the provider with a cross which was poked home by Corona from close range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bzpq_0fGCiSv400
Lucas Ocampo's cross was headed home by Jesus Corona in the 14th minute for Sevilla

Levante were awarded a second penalty after Nemanja Radoja was brought down by Marcos Acuna in the box.

But Morales missed and Sevilla scored a third a few minutes later with a header by Jules Kounde.

Roberto Soldado's strike set up a nervy finale but Sevilla held on for a vital victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdurS_0fGCiSv400
Levante's Jose Luis Morales levelled from the spot in the first-half but missed a second penalty

Meanwhile, Rayo won 1-0 at Espanyol to end a 13-match winless streak in the league and move closer to survival.

Sergi Guardiola scored in the 42nd to leave the southern Madrid club seven points from the relegation zone in 14th place.

Espanyol, sitting in 12th-place, was two points ahead of Rayo.

