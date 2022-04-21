Photo Gallery: Readying Saratoga Spa State Park tennis courts Thursday (6 Photos)

PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Chip Friends, of Malta (front), and Brad Hart, of Saratoga Springs, hammer nails into the tennis line tapes Thursday

SARATOGA SPRINGS – Volunteers with Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park worked Thursday to lay out eight fresh tennis courts ahead of Saturday’s opening day.

The volunteers laid out tennis line tapes and did other work. Along the way, they hammered down 16,000 nails to make eight courts, free for anyone to use.

Photos from our Erica Miller

Tennis courts at Saratoga Spa State Park 4/21/22

Brad Hart, of Saratoga Springs ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

