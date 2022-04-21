ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Photo Gallery: Readying Saratoga Spa State Park tennis courts Thursday (6 Photos)

By Erica Miller
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ea3SH_0fGCiQ9c00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Chip Friends, of Malta (front), and Brad Hart, of Saratoga Springs, hammer nails into the tennis line tapes Thursday

SARATOGA SPRINGS Volunteers with Friends of Saratoga Spa State Park worked Thursday to lay out eight fresh tennis courts ahead of Saturday’s opening day.

The volunteers laid out tennis line tapes and did other work. Along the way, they hammered down 16,000 nails to make eight courts, free for anyone to use.

Photos from our Erica Miller

Tennis courts at Saratoga Spa State Park 4/21/22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLktd_0fGCiQ9c00

Picture 1 of 6

Brad Hart, of Saratoga Springs ERICA MILLER/THE DAILY GAZETTE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvBeg_0fGCiQ9c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f08k1_0fGCiQ9c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CFKqy_0fGCiQ9c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0twr_0fGCiQ9c00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rNo8_0fGCiQ9c00

Comments / 0

