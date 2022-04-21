ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Signs Up for Reality Show Called ‘Superfan’ With Shania Twain

By Taylor Cunningham
 2 days ago
NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has a new project in the works that will pit his biggest fans against each other for a chance to win a prize of a lifetime.

According to TheWrap, the Emmy-nominated actor and Grammy-winning rapper has signed a deal with CBS to appear in a new reality series titled Superfan. And he’ll do so with pop icon Gloria Estefan and country legend Shania Twain.

The network describes the series as a “musical spectacle disguised as a game show.” In it, people just like us will compete over six episodes to prove that they’re the biggest fan of performers like LL and more.

In the end, each singer will deem one person as their ultimate fan, and those people will win a special prize. The network has yet to disclose what that is, but it’s rumored to be big.

Along with the talent above, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Pitbull will also take the stage as fan favorites. And Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson of the CBS Morning Show will stand in as hosts of the unscripted show.

As Deadline shares, Emmy-winning producer Jack Martin will serve as showrunner. And Keltie Knight and Jodi Roth will work alongside him as executive producers.

So far, there is no word on a premiere date for Superfan. But production is set to begin on April 22nd.

LL Cool J Will Return for Season 14 of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’

But don’t worry, the new series won’t affect the actor’s other projects. LL Cool J has committed to returning to NCIS: Los Angeles this fall for its 14th season as Special Agent Sam Hanna. He’s also continuing to co-host CBS’s Come Dance With Me alongside his NCIS castmate, Chris O’Donnell.

The actor’s reality show debuted on April 15th. The competition series is similar to others of its kind but has a major twist.

On the show, the country’s most talented dancers compete against each other. But instead of doing it alone, they invite a family member to partner with them. And that person has to be completely new to dance. So, in essence, it’s a different take on Dancing With the Stars.

When it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles, LL Cool J’s Sam Hanna will continue to star as one of the team’s most badass special agents. But soon, a new character will shake up his life.

Starting this month, Richard Gant will join the cast as Raymond Hanna, Sam’s father. As fans may remember, Sam and Raymond have a broken relationship due to Raymond disagreeing with his son’s choice to join the Navy instead of the Marines.

Despite the drama, Sam will take in his father as he struggles with early-onset dementia.

Richard Gant will make his NCIS: LA debut this Sunday (April 24th).

