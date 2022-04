ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man was killed Sunday when he and his motorcycle fell from an Interstate 275 entrance ramp, troopers said. The man was riding a motorcycle north at high speed on the entrance ramp from 54th Avenue S about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man and the motorcycle then went over the wall and fell to the ground below the ramp, troopers said.

PINELLAS PARK, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO