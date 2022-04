United Way of Larimer County (UWLC) will select up to 10 local leaders from grassroots and community-led social impact organizations to participate in its first Equity & Excellence Cohort program from June to December 2022. This opportunity includes a variety of resources and support that will prepare participants for successful grant seeking and management, as well as general operating funds for their organizations.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO