Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. I’m 16 and my parents are 32 and 33. My whole life I’ve heard how much my mom sacrificed for me and how she gave up her whole youth to become a mother. Over a year ago, my mom decided that she didn’t want to be with my dad anymore. She started dressing differently and going out. She stopped cooking and cleaning all the time. Wherever we go, men look at her and treat her differently. Even my friends ask about her and one of my teachers likes her too. My dad still loves her and wants to be with her. How can I get my mom to stop this midlife crisis?

