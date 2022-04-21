Arrest made in 2017 Hanford homicide

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Porterville man who lured teens and then shot one of them, has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Carlos Moreno, 42, was sentenced to life for the 2018 shooting. According to officials, around 3:00 a.m. a group of young adults were […]
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police. On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey […]
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
A couple charged in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot on a California freeway during a road rage incident will go to trial, prosecutors said Wednesday. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 25, and Wynne Lee, 23, both of Costa Mesa, are expected to be arraigned April 12 in connection with the death of Aiden Leos, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
A man died after being hit by a car while he was trying to steal its catalytic converter early Monday, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Police said officers responded to Timberlake Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, KTLA […]
Over 400 Pounds of Meth, Cocaine and Heroin were Discovered in Toolboxes in California StateCalifornia State Police. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers working at the Tecate Port of Entry discovered more than 400 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin concealed in toolboxes destined for the U.S.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said two Wasco gang members have been convicted of murder and face life without parole in the killing of a wrongfully targeted man. On April 15, a jury found Vicente Ibarra and Freddie Santa Cruz guilty of first-degree murder with a special circumstance in the […]
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Bay Area men have been arrested in connection to a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store inside of the Merced Mall earlier this year, according to the Merced Police Department. On Feb. 8, 2022, officers were called out to the mall after a group of 15 people used sledgehammers and […]
The mummified body found in the wall of the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, was identified as a 42-year-old man who vanished nearly two years ago, the coroner's office said Tuesday. The body was found in March by a construction crew doing remodeling work at the historic...
Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police identified a 52-year-old man as the suspect in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, the Stockton Police Department said in a statement late Monday.
Three gang members were sentenced to state prison for shooting and killing Arroyo Grande resident Daniel Fuentes in April 2019
The post Three gang members sentenced for 2019 Oceano shooting death of Daniel Fuentes appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SB 567 says prosecutors now have to prove above and beyond certain guilt for a crime to be considered "aggravated." Ernesto Olivas' defense argues that the threshold was, so his sentence should be reduced.
RIPON, Calif. (KTXL) — A mother is demanding answers after her daughter and her daughter’s friend were found dead near a Ripon golf course. “Always happy. She enjoyed every moment, just waking up every day. Enjoyed life very much,” said Angela Seth, Alyssa Ros’ mother. Ros, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, of Stockton, were […]
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Aliycia Reynaga, a 15-year-old Stagg High School student, has died after she was stabbed multiple times by an intruder who approached campus, officials say.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday in front of campus, according to the Stockton Unified School District. Police say the suspect—later identified as Anthony Gray, 52—drove up to the front of the school, parked his car, got out, walked over to the student, and then stabbed her.
Anthony Gray, 52 (credit: Stockton Police Department)
Officials say the suspect was detained immediately after the stabbing.
Reynaga was rushed to the hospital but she has since died,...
Comments / 0