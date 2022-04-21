ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Charity worker finds suspicious bags inside donated stuffed reindeer

By FOX 11 Digital Team
foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A charity worker in Los Angeles got a big surprise when he looked inside a stuffed toy reindeer. The worker noticed a hole at the bottom of the...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 5

??1️⃣9️⃣8️⃣4️⃣?????????
2d ago

What people do to go viral. What people fall for and believe anything.This was so staged and hope they charge this kid for falsifying a crime. That’s if the cops can even figure the truth.

Reply
2
Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
CBS LA

2 women steal wedding dress from Simi Valley store

Police are searching for two women who stole a wedding dress from a bridal store in Simi Valley earlier this month. The theft occurred on April 9 at Kay's Bridal, located in the 4400 block of Alpine Street. According to Simi Valley police, the women posed as owners of a wedding dress which was ready for pickup. They took the dress and drove away in a Tesla. Police have released a security photo of the suspects. The women were described as white, 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4. One of the women was in her mid-20s and the second was in her mid-50s. The Tesla was a blue colored Model Y. Anyone with information on their identities should call police at 805-583-6950. 
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Pets & Animals
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reindeer#Stuffed Toy#Charity#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#Lapd#Fox 11 Los Angeles
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities

Comments / 0

Community Policy