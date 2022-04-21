ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Actual Wolf at Rail River Folk School, May 6, 2022

By KAXE
kaxe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving released Hometown Hero this fall, Actual Wolf is coming through Northern Minnesota to celebrate the release with fellow northern Minnesotans! Actual Wolf (otherwise known as Eric Pollard) is...

www.kaxe.org

Comments / 0

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
B105

How This Northern Minnesota Town is Controlled By Canada

Because of an error, one small Minnesota town is left stranded in Canada, and that really became a problem during the pandemic. Angle Inlet, Minnesota has a population of about 120 people, and the only way to get to this Minnesota town is through Canada, so that means constant trips through Customs and Border Control, and that process became nearly impossible when the pandemic was raging and borders were closed or very restricted.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State
Oregon State
Oakland, MN
Minnesota Entertainment
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

The 16 Best Dating Icebreaker Questions Made Just for SE Minnesota

Are you sick of generic "get to know you" questions for first dates and you live in SE Minnesota? Good! Then this story is for you. Whether you're looking for your first serious relationship, or just ended your third marriage and think you'd be happier being married to a Platypus, I've come up with a simple way to make dating in and around Minnesota a LOT easier.
ROCHESTER, MN
Mix 97-3

Every Midwest Town Had A Red Owl Grocery Store!

Every town had one. Every single town. OK, I may be overstating that just a wee little bit. Every town didn't have one. But to a ten-year-old kid, it sure seemed like it. Now, in the interest of honesty, this was more than a few years (decades) back, before the advent of the 'Super Store' or the 'Super Center' or the 'Big Box Store' or whatever they're called now. From the little farm I grew up on in southwest Minnesota, there were Red Owls all over, or at least so it seemed. Was there one in Pipestone? Luverne? Worthington? Slayton? Well, I'm not sure exactly, but I do remember this:
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Kickin Country 100.5

Lake Okoboji Concert Series Announced

LARRY FLEET – Thursday, June 16th. NIKO MOON – Sunday, July 3rd (tickets will only be available at the door day of the show) Tickets go on sale Friday 4/29 at 10 am. Make sure you get your tickets for summer concert fun!. TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX...
OKOBOJI, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

The 'Steel City' becomes the 'Cheesy City' for Mac And Cheese Festival

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Excuse the pun, but people were lined up elbow-to-elbow in the Strip District on Saturday. The Steel City was the Cheesy City for some time as the Strip District Terminal played host to the second Pittsburgh Mac And Cheese Festival. More than 30 kinds of mac and cheese were available along with beers, wines, and ciders. "We focus on local first, if you're going to do a Pittsburgh food festival, focus on Pittsburgh vendors," said Charlie Adler. "So, we've got Western Seafood, they're local." The festival took place all day until 9 p.m. and with so many to choose from, those in attendance were able to vote for their favorites!
PITTSBURGH, PA

