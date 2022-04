Since it was first published in 1976 by author Walter Tevis, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” has always been a cautionary sci-fi tale about Earth’s dwindling resources and humanity’s distraction by media and vice. This is true of the 1976 Nicolas Roeg feature film adaptation starring David Bowie, and also of the new Showtime series which expands on the original story of the alien who comes to Earth in search of water for his dying planet. In the original narrative, Thomas Joseph Newton is from the planet Anthea and uses his advanced technology to create several inventions making him the richest man on Earth. The new series, created by showrunner and co-executive producer Alex Kurtzman (“Star Trek: Discovery”) and co-executive producer and writer Jenny Lumet (“Clarice”), take us on a similar journey.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO