Springfield firefighters working to put out fire on Bay Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on Bay Street Thursday afternoon.West Springfield woman saves neighbor who caught on fire
According to the fire department, all companies are assisting. A photo shared by the department shows two ladder trucks at the intersection of Bay Street and Dawes Street.
22News has a crew on the way and this article will be updated as soon as more information is made available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0