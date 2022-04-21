Springfield firefighters working to put out fire on Bay Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on Bay Street Thursday afternoon.

According to the fire department, all companies are assisting. A photo shared by the department shows two ladder trucks at the intersection of Bay Street and Dawes Street.

22News has a crew on the way and this article will be updated as soon as more information is made available.

