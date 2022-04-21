High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Yazoo River At Yazoo City affecting Yazoo County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River At Edinburg affecting Leake County. Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Pearl River Near Carthage affecting Leake County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Copiah and Simpson Counties. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. Big Black River At West affecting Holmes and Attala Counties. Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, APRIL 06 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, April 06. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 49.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 49.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon to 47.5 feet and then begin rising Friday evening. It will then rise above flood stage Sunday morning to 48.3 feet Tuesday, April 05. It will fall below flood stage again Tuesday, April 05. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.0 Mon 8 pm CDT 48.4 47.9 47.5

ADAMS COUNTY, MS ・ 28 DAYS AGO