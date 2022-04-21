ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewell County, KS

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your...

alerts.weather.gov

Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Brown; Spink HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Douglas, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Douglas; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Washington; Wayne HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Buffalo, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buffalo; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Stanley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jones, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Stanley, Buffalo and Lyman Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Fremont, Page by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fremont; Page WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Graham, Macon, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, .or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Graham; Macon; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Graham, Jackson and Macon Counties. * TIMING...From late this morning into this evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past three afternoons. Following National Fire Danger Rating System criteria, High Fire Danger is forecast for today. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Perkins BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Harding County, Perkins County and Butte County. In Wyoming, Northern Campbell County, Northeastern Crook County and Western Crook County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Glenrock, Bill and Deer Creek. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Grand Forks, Steele, Traill by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Grand Forks; Steele; Traill WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Grand Forks, Steele, Traill and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Atchison and northwestern Nodaway Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Port, or near Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Westboro and Watson. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 113 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Steele by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Steele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CASS...SOUTHERN TRAILL AND SOUTHEASTERN STEELE COUNTIES At 334 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hope to near Hunter to near Prosper, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hope, Blanchard, Blabon, Grandin, Kelso and Hillsboro. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 73 and 107. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEELE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln, Logan, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln; Logan; Perkins; Thomas HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT /11 PM MDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Thomas, Logan, Custer, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes and Frontier Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CDT /11 PM MDT/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Armstrong, Carson, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Donley, Gray, Hansford by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hutchinson; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Much of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX

