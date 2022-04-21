High Wind Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Nuckolls, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. .The Red River of the North has crested in Fargo and Wahpeton. The Red River is expected to crest at all other sites through the course of this week. A batch of precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday may prolong flood impacts, although there is high uncertainty at this time in flood impacts. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buffalo River near Dilworth. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Gage not accessible above 15 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Sunday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 9.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

CLAY COUNTY, MN ・ 29 DAYS AGO