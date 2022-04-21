ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mills, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mills; Montgomery WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foster by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Foster WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Foster County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light freezing rain are possible, in addition to the snow.
FOSTER COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, KS
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Converse County Lower Elevations by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Glenrock, Bill and Deer Creek. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Gusty winds may be hazardous to high profile vehicles traveling along I-94 this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to diminish from the south this evening before picking up again Sunday from the northwest.
CASS COUNTY, ND
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
natureworldnews.com

US Weather Forecast Shows Risk of Severe Thunderstorms, Critical Fire Weather, and Heavy Snow This Weekend: NOAA – NWS

Extreme weather conditions, including thunderstorms, fire weather, and snow are expected again across the country, as per the latest forecast by US meteorologists. Heavy rain and flooding, as well as life-threatening and disruptive risks, are also at stake. Latest Short-Range Forecast. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - National...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Clay, Wilkin, West Otter Tail and Grant Counties. In North Dakota, Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE NEMAHA PAWNEE RICHARDSON
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 356 PM CDT, ongoing flooding was occurring around the Grand Forks and Thompson areas. Additional thunderstorms are currently tracking north towards the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thompson and Merrifield. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late tonight. Target Area: Henderson; Mercer The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. North Skunk River near Sigourney affecting Keokuk County. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18 and Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Skunk River including Sigourney...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Minnesota...and southeastern and northeastern North Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK...SOUTHERN GRAND FORKS AND EASTERN TRAILL COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillsboro, or 35 miles south of Grand Forks, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cummings, Buxton, Reynolds, Thompson, Merrifield and Grand Forks. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 99 and 141. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy