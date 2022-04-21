ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-21 13:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
County
Anderson County, KS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Polk FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL POLK AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAND FORKS COUNTIES At 356 PM CDT, ongoing flooding was occurring around the Grand Forks and Thompson areas. Additional thunderstorms are currently tracking north towards the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thompson and Merrifield. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 129 and 143. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...North Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 10:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARNES COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Big Stone and Traverse Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
#Thunderstorm
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northern Foot Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means the combination of snow, blowing snow, and strong winds will create dangerous whiteout conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Northern Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Stutsman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern North Dakota.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atchison, Nodaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Missouri. Target Area: Atchison; Nodaway A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Atchison and northwestern Nodaway Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rock Port, or near Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tarkio, Rock Port, Westboro and Watson. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 113 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Niobrara County BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Niobrara County, which includes the towns of Lusk and Redbird. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NIOBRARA COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Brown, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Brown; Spink HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Brown and Spink Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Corson; Dewey WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Dewey Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, Edmunds, Faulk, McPherson, Potter, Sully, Walworth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; Edmunds; Faulk; McPherson; Potter; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Walworth, McPherson, Campbell, Sully, Edmunds, Potter and Faulk Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Harrison, Monona, Pottawattamie, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Harrison; Monona; Pottawattamie; Shelby HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds may also create areas of blowing dust that could restrict visibility.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast North Dakota, including the following counties, Cass and Traill. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 350 PM CDT, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mayville, Hillsboro, Portland, Buxton, Grandin, Gardner, Blanchard, Cummings, Kelso and American Crystal Sugar.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Douglas, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Douglas; Todd TORNADO WATCH 147 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODD IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DOUGLAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDRIA AND LONG PRAIRIE.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-24 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches in the central Black Hills from Deerfield to Rochford and northwest. Much lighter amounts of 1 to 6 inches can be expected in the Hill City to Mount Rushmore area. Snow amounts of 12 to 24 inches are expected in the northern Black Hills. Locally higher amounts are possible where heavier snowfall rates occur. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills and the Central Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Ransom; Richland; Sargent WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Cass, Ransom, Sargent and Richland Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Gusty winds may be hazardous to high profile vehicles traveling along I-94 this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to diminish from the south this evening before picking up again Sunday from the northwest.
CASS COUNTY, ND

