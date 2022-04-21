ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

After One Month and $300 Million, CNN+ Shutters

By Marisa Guthrie
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru40c_0fGCcjcR00

Click here to read the full article.

Well, that was fast. CNN + — the much-hyped streaming service — is shutting down less than a month after launching with grand ambitions to hire 500 employees and spend $1 billion.

Andrew Morse, CNN ’s head of digital and the architect of the streaming service — who presided over a splashy launch party last month — will step down. CNN has already spent about $300 million on the service, for which it lured a cadre of boldface names including erstwhile Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, NPR’s Audie Cornish and chef and food writer Alison Roman.

More from WWD

Incoming CNN chief executive officer Chris Licht, who was installed by Discovery’s David Zaslav to run the newly consummated Warner Bros. Discovery, broke the difficult news to employees Thursday afternoon during an all-hands meeting.

“CNN will be strongest as part of [Warner Bros. Discovery’s] streaming strategy which envisions news as an important part of a compelling broader offering along with sports, entertainment, and non-fiction content,” said Licht in a statement. “We have therefore made the decision to cease operations of CNN+ and focus our investment on CNN’s core newsgathering operations and in further building CNN Digital.”

In acquiring CNN-parent Warner Media from AT&T (the $43 billion deal closed April 8), Discovery leadership agreed to assume $55 billion in debt. Executives have said they would find $3 billion in savings annually — presumably by eliminating obvious redundancies. But that still leaves a lot of debt to repay.

The streaming strategy for the new company — which includes the assets of HBO Max and Discovery+ — is to group all of the company’s brands under one service. And some CNN+ programming may migrate to that new service while other shows or hosts (particularly Wallace and Cornish) are likely to find homes on the flagship network.

In his own statement about the shuttering of CNN+, J.B. Perrette, head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive, alluded to the competitive nature of the crowded market: “In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling.”

Well before the close of the deal, Zaslav signaled that he viewed CNN’s value as a global news enterprise first. These statements — not to mention overt criticism from leading Discovery shareholder John Malone of CNN’s slide into partisanship in primetime — could signal a reset at CNN. And the shockingly swift shutdown of CNN+ — which will cease operations April 30 — is the clearest evidence yet. But what remains unclear is why former CNN executives, including Morse and former CNN CEO Jeff Zucker and former Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar, plowed ahead with a service that was so obviously out of step with the strategy publicly avowed by the people who would be their new corporate overlords. (Legally, Discovery executives were barred from communicating with their Warner Media counterparts until the merger closed.)

Among U.S. services, CNN boasts an unrivaled global news footprint, one that has been on prime display since the outset of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. And the company has long had a robust digital operation. But CNN+ was conceived as something different — a service that would not offer live news but rather interview programs, documentaries and unscripted shows. In other words, the same menu of indistinct programming consumers can get from myriad other services for which they are already paying.

So the one thing that sets CNN apart, and its main value proposition, was the exact thing CNN+ would not have. (Part of this was out of necessity as CNN is still bound by lucrative affiliate contracts.) Zaslav and Licht understood this going in. How they reassure CNN employees who have endured two mergers in quick succession, the scandal-tainted exit of Zucker and his deputy and paramour Allison Gollust, and the inevitable departures of additional executives and rank-and-file employees of CNN+ remains to be seen.

Political anchor Kasie Hunt, who was hired away from NBC News last year by Zucker and has a show on CNN+, alerted her Twitter followers to the availability of the “world class” journalists at CNN+ who will soon be losing their jobs.

“If your organization would like a chance to benefit from their talents,” she tweeted, “my DMs are open.”

Licht is well aware of the pain the decision has already caused and its impending ripple effects. “It’s not your fault that you had the rug pulled out from under you,” he told shocked employees on Thursday. “This is a uniquely s—-y situation.”

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Barbie Unveils Queen Elizabeth II Doll Ahead of Her Platinum Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. A ROYAL COLLECTIBLE: To commemorate Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee ahead of the ceremony on June 2, Barbie is releasing a tribute collection doll in her likeness on Thursday, the day the queen turns 96. The doll is dressed in an ivory gown and blue riband adorned with miniature medallions inspired by the royal family orders. The pink ribbon was given to the Queen by her father George VI, and the pale blue one by her grandfather George V.More from WWDPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince Philip...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Look at Queen Elizabeth’s Most Extravagant Tiaras

Click here to read the full article. One of the many hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has been the vast collection of extravagant tiaras she’s worn over her 70 years on the throne. Many of the queen’s tiaras have been in the British royal family for more than a century, with some headpieces commissioned by the queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary, from the House of Garrard.More from WWDA Look at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Couple Style: See the PhotosHarry Styles' Most Fashionable Moments: See the PhotosPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week Runway Two of the queen’s most frequently...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Audie Cornish
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
David Zaslav
Person
Jason Kilar
Person
Andrew Morse
Person
Kasie Hunt
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Warner Media#Hbo Max#Fox News#Npr#Wwd Photos Of#Burberry S L A Party#Cnn Digital#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Poll: Anderson Cooper is the most-trusted name in news -- Tucker Carlson is more trusted than Gayle King, Rachel Maddow and Jake Tapper

A Economist/YouGov poll that asked 1,500 Americans about their news consumption habits found that CNN's Cooper was the most-trusted news personality, followed by ABC News' David Muir and Fox News' Bret Baier. The least trusted include MSNBC's Joy Reid and CNN's Don Lemon. ALSO: The same poll found that CNN is the most "trustworthy" cable news network, while Fox News is the most "untrustworthy."
ENTERTAINMENT
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Megyn Kelly claims she considered moving to CNN from Fox News after she got 'a huge offer' from Jeff Zucker but turned it down because she didn't think her fans would switch on the left-leaning network

Megyn Kelly has revealed that she considered moving to CNN after she was given a 'huge offer' by then-network boss Jeff Zucker. Although Kelly did not give details as to the exact nature of the offer, she explained on her eponymous podcast that she decided to turn down Zucker because she did not think that her loyal audience would move across with her and watch the left-leaning network.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

David Muir is no stranger to challenging work situations but his latest move had fans seriously worried. The World News Tonight star has flown to Ukraine to report on the tragic war situation with Russia. David took to Instagram to update his followers with a heartbreaking update as he tried...
WORLD
WWD

WWD

24K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy