ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lead, SD

SURF focuses on education, outreach to keep SD’s STEM students in-state

By Darsha Nelson
newscenter1.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEAD, S.D. — We’ve recently covered the science being done at the Sanford Underground Research Facility, and they’re doing hard work to make sure the state’s children and teachers learn about it as well. Sanford Lab’s Education and Outreach Department is designed to inspire and...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Students participate in STEM Day

LIMA — Rhodes State College hosted a STEM Day for approximately 30 students at Tri-Star Career Complex. Students participated in a variety of competitions in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas. Erik Robey, the STEM chair at Rhodes State College, believes, “It’s very important to focus on STEM...
LIMA, OH
NPR

Schools are struggling to hire special education teachers. Hawaii may have found a fix

This school year, nearly every state reported a shortage of special education teachers. This is a persistent problem that the pandemic seems to have made worse. It means students with the highest needs do not always get the education the law says that they deserve. So some districts are finding new ways to make the job more appealing. Dylan Peers McCoy of our member station WFYI reports one approach is seeing results in Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
Lead, SD
Education
State
South Dakota State
Lead, SD
Government
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Surf#Mathematics#Sd#Sanford Lab#Outreach Department#Education Outreach
Town Square LIVE News

Hundreds of Christina students receive tutoring for learning loss

  Christina School District is using federal COVID-19 money to hire tutors for two years to help its students catch up. Photo by Ralston Smith/Unsplash   Over 600 students in Christina School District are taking part in a district-wide one-on-one virtual tutoring program to help them climb the ladder of proficiency in math and reading. The results: About 60% of ... Read More
EDUCATION
Lakeland Gazette

1,586 SCHOOL BOOK BANS AND RESTRICTIONS IN 86 SCHOOL DISTRICTS ACROSS 26 STATES

First-of-its-Kind Banned Books Index Finds Censors Target 1,145 Unique Book Titles. The literary and free expression organization PEN America today released a new Index of School Book Bans and accompanying report, Banned in the USA, that documents the alarming spike in censorship of books in school districts across the country over the past nine months, with individual books and even whole categories of books—many related to race, racism, sexual orientation and gender identity— disappearing from school library shelves and barred from classrooms and curricula. The organization said the widespread censorship was unparalleled in its intensity and frequency and represents a serious threat to free expression and students’ First Amendment rights. This report constitutes the first detailed, book by book, district by district account of what books are being banned, where in the country, and through what procedures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fox News

Virginia judge says parents of 12 immunocompromised kids can ask schools to require masks

A Virginia judge on Wednesday ruled that the parents of 12 immunocompromised children can request that their schools require other students to wear masks. "Our initial reaction was pure relief," Tasha Nelson, a mother and plaintiff in the lawsuit, told FOX 5 in Washington, D.C., after the judge's ruling. "Jack is 10 years old. He loves science, he’s a goofball, he’s a gamer. He also lives with a disease called cystic fibrosis. He takes about 50 pills a day. He does about one to two hours of physical therapy a day … quite frankly, he works harder for every breath he takes than anyone you’re likely to have ever met."
VIRGINIA STATE
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Surfing
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL Music Education Center holding community outreach event Saturday

The Southwest Florida Music Education Center is reaching out to an underserved community on Saturday, inviting music educators, mental health professionals and musically talented neurodivergent young adults to come together for a community engagement event. Amaya Moher, daughter of board chair and founder Rob Moher, is musically gifted, but when...
FORT MYERS, FL
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, (WV) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State. “We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current...
EDUCATION
Idaho State Journal

ISU Science Trek event to teach children lessons in science, natural history

Idaho State University researchers will teach workshops in science and natural history to third- through fifth-grade students during the annual Science Trek event, scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. Prior to the pandemic, Science Trek was an overnight event. Students would eat dinner and sleep over at the museum, watching a movie at night and heading home after breakfast the next morning. ...
EDUCATION
8 News Now

Nonprofit hiring event seeks to employ southern Nevadans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The city of Las Vegas held a nonprofit community hiring event, which saw more than a dozen of the Las Vegas valley’s leading community organizations present employment opportunities. ‘Work With Purpose’ nonprofit community hiring event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus. Participating supported a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy