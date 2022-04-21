ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is her father

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0fGCcDZJ00 A 25-year-old Texas woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit.

Alexandra Davis said in court papers filed Wednesday that she now wants genetic testing to verify her claim, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"Alexandra (Davis) has just decided that she wants to go ahead and proceed with parentage and DNA testing," said Jay Gray, one of Alexandra Davis' lawyers. "She wants to remove any doubts that Jerry's her father."

Jones' attorneys had asked in court filings that the suit be dismissed but did not address the paternity claim. A representative for Jones declined to comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Jones had a relationship with Alexandra Davis' mother, Cynthia Davis, who was working as a ticket counter agent for American Airlines in Little Rock, Arkansas, at the time. Alexandra Davis was born in 1996.

Alexandra Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn't publicly identify him as her father, according to court documents. At the time of the agreement in 1998, Jones denied he was the father.

Jones and his wife, Gene, married in 1963. They have three children, and all have a front office role with the Cowboys. Jerry Jones is the team president and general manager.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Davis
Person
Jerry Jones
WFAA

Jerry Jones paternity lawsuit dropped, but the case isn't over, attorneys say

DALLAS — The paternity lawsuit against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been dismissed, but that doesn't mean the case is over, according to attorneys for the woman who claims Jones is her father. Alexandra Davis, 25, requested that the paternity lawsuit be dismissed, and Judge Kristina Williams made a...
NFL
AOL Corp

Woman suing Jerry Jones for paternity drops lawsuit, wants to use DNA test instead

The woman who sued Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones last month, alleging that he is her biological father, has dropped her lawsuit. But the case isn't over. Lawyers for Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old congressional aide, filed documents in court Wednesday asking the judge to drop the lawsuit. However, she's not abandoning the claim that she is Jones' daughter. Instead, she wants to use DNA testing to legally prove that Jones is her father.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Attorneys#American Football#The Dallas Morning News
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
124K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy