April has been an unhappy months for stocks. Here's what to think about before selling, though. With a background of high inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine still unfolding, April has been an unhappy month for stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.89% for the past month to date as of Friday, for example, while the S&P 500 Index was down 3.27%.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO