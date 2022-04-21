ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Portion of Route 15 South Closes in Snyder County Due to Crash

By WKOK Staff
wkok.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – A portion of Route 15 southbound in Snyder...

www.wkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead after car hit by train in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The coroner was called to the scene of a train and car crash that happened in Cambria County Wednesday night. The accident occurred at 100 Carneys Crossing Road in Washington Township and emergency crews were called out at 9:23 p.m. according to state police. The Cambria County Coroner’s office identified […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Nineteen-year-old man killed in crash on Easter Sunday

PERRY TWP, SNYDER CO, (WOLF) — A young man from Mount Pleasant Mills was killed in a crash on Sunday morning in Snyder County. According to PSP at Selinsgrove, 19-year-old Daryl Z. Brubaker died from the injuries he sustained in a crash along Troup Valley Road in Perry Township at 7:03 AM on Sunday.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Snyder County, PA
Traffic
County
Snyder County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Snyder County, PA
Government
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WVNS

Two dead after three-car accident on U.S. 460

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Mercer County April 23, 2022. Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia state Police responded to a three-car accident on U.S. 460 near Harmon Branch and Princeton. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, three people were transported […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WBRE

I-81 southbound closed due to crash in Susquehanna

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a section of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Susquehanna County. The closure begins southbound near exit 211 (Lenox), PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 a.m. There’s no word on the details of the crash at this time. Motorists can check conditions on major […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Police Issue Update On Human Remains Found At Oil Creek State Park

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police have released an update on the investigation into human remains discovered at Oil Creek State Park on Friday, April 15. Franklin-based State Police said the remains were found by a hiker while walking through the park on Friday, April 15,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Times Leader

State police: Man ate pot during traffic stop

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wilkes-Barre say criminal charges are pending against a driver who decided to eat marijuana during a traffic stop earlier this week. State police initiated a traffic stop on the driver for swerving in and out of traffic lanes while traveling on New Commerce Boulevard in Hanover Industrial Estates just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
WILKES-BARRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy