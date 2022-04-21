3 charged with trafficking marijuana in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people have been charged with drug trafficking after an investigation into drug activity and shootings happening on Carridale Street.

Decatur Police said they got numerous complaints over the past few months. Investigators found Jimmy Walter Anderson, 20, to be their main suspect behind those complaints. Anderson also had multiple active felony bond revocation warrants.

Decatur Police and agents with the VICE/ Narcotics Unit searched Anderson’s home on Carridale Street on April 20.

Investigators found over 2.6 lbs of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun that was reported stolen out of Huntsville.

Jimmy Anderson, Alexus Anderson, and Andrew Rojas were all arrested and taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Jimmy Anderson is charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked on nine felony warrants for a revoked bond.

Alexus Anderson is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

Andrew Rojas is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house.

