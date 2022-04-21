ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Walmart to host free health screenings

By Darren Iozia
 2 days ago
Walmart locations in west-central Illinois will host free health screenings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (Siri Stafford/Getty Images)

Walmart locations in west-central Illinois will host free health screenings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Screenings will include blood pressure and body mass index checks.

In addition, immunizations and other health-related resources will be available. There may be a cost for some immunizations, which include pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be be available at no cost.

Participating Walmart locations include 1941 W. Morton Ave. in Jacksonville, 100 Lincoln Ave. in Beardstown, and 1316 S. State St. in Jerseyville.

