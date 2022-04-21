Golden Knights partner with Smith’s to give away free gas on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To Josh Jacobs it’s all about giving back to the community. The Raiders running back tells FOX5 he has a big heart for serving others. Jacobs is preparing to host his second youth football camp in Las Vegas on May 7th at Sierra Vista High School. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 1-10 and will have the opportunity to learn football skills from Jacobs and other NFL players. Before the camp begins, participants who register for the VIP experience will be able to be apart of a Q&A with Josh Jacobs hosted by FOX5 Sports Reporter Paloma Villicana.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO