Las Vegas, NV

Golden Knights partner with Smith’s to give away free gas on Friday

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas delivery drivers see steep declines in tips since gas prices spiked. Delivery drivers for restaurants and groceries are seeing a similar trend as gas prices surged: tips have...

www.fox5vegas.com

Fox5 KVVU

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak. (Courtesy South Bay Realty/Stupak Las Vegas) A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to help a dog find a new family after they say the dog either suffered abuse or was hit by a car. Remember the Caesars Palace Grand Prix on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Josh Jacobs preparing to host second youth football camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To Josh Jacobs it’s all about giving back to the community. The Raiders running back tells FOX5 he has a big heart for serving others. Jacobs is preparing to host his second youth football camp in Las Vegas on May 7th at Sierra Vista High School. The camp is open to boys and girls grades 1-10 and will have the opportunity to learn football skills from Jacobs and other NFL players. Before the camp begins, participants who register for the VIP experience will be able to be apart of a Q&A with Josh Jacobs hosted by FOX5 Sports Reporter Paloma Villicana.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD hosts soccer tournament for kids

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is hosting a free soccer tournament to help kids have a positive experience with the police, as officers are the coaches. The department is hoping 1,200 kids in 3rd-5th grade participate. The event is happening at UNLV on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Raiders General Manager talks upcoming draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler met with the media to talk about the draft, his philosophies on picking players and whether the time may move up or down in the draft order. Ziegler said the last two and a half months have been constant work...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Notorious ‘Love Ranch’ in Pahrump sold for over $1.2M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A famed brothel previously owned by the late Dennis Hof sold for $150,000 over asking price, according to real estate agent Bob Fredlund. The sale of the brothel included the 75 acre plot of land surrounding it. Fredlund, the listing agent, said the property received...
PAHRUMP, NV

