ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

U.S. understands Ukrainian forces still holding ground in Mariupol - State Department

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqjzF_0fGCZbWA00

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The United States understands that Ukrainian forces still hold ground in Mariupol and Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim to have liberated the city is disinformation, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

"We understand that Ukraine's forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defense minister's show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook," State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

a m
1d ago

send some European people over there to help .. Ukrainians are at 1-10 n forces...need more men on the ground...

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens. The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian#The U S State Department
MarketWatch

Russia’s brain drain: Hundreds of thousands of professionals and highly skilled workers have left country since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of thousands of professional workers, many of them young, have left Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, accelerating an exodus of business talent and further threatening an economy targeted by Western sanctions. Those leaving the country include tech workers, scientists, bankers and doctors, according to surveys, economists and interviews...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Reuters

Reuters

409K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy