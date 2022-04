Joe Peroney of Latrobe has two “jobs” tomorrow — tasks to which he has devoted a lot of time and energy. While most people will take it easy Saturday morning, Peroney’s first duty of the day is to start at 6:45 a.m. running five laps, and then about a mile more on a 5-mile course around North Park Lake in Ross. The point is to run the 26.2-mile marathon he has been training for, but not the Dick’s Sporting Pittsburgh Marathon he intended to run on May 1.

1 DAY AGO