STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the past 72 years, Staten Island and the country have celebrated Earth Day in many ways. From schools holding prayer masses like at St Joseph by the Sea High School to students holding recycling fashion shows, tree plantings, and dozens of other Mother Earth-awareness celebrations. These celebrations directly resulted from the oil spill in 1969 in Santa Barbara, when over three million gallons of oil gushed into the ocean. Environmentalists took action to try and educate and promote change to stop more pollution from occurring in our world.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO