North Providence, RI

DYSOM 4/22/22: Mayor Charles Lombardi

WPRI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi joins Dan Yorke to discuss his...

www.wpri.com

The Associated Press

Ex-mayor to report to prison Friday after delay rejected

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — A former Massachusetts mayor convicted of corruption charges is set to report to prison after a court rejected his request for a delay. Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia II will report to a federal medium security prison in New Hampshire on Friday to begin a six-year sentence after a federal appellate court refused his request for a delay on Wednesday. Correia’s date of imprisonment had already been put off several times.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Jasiel Correia, Convicted Ex-Fall River Mayor, Reports To Prison

BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia reported to prison Friday in Berlin, New Hampshire, after seven delays. FCI Berlin told WBZ-TV that Correia has “entered the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.” Correia, who is set to serve six years in prison, lost a motion Wednesday for continued release pending an appeal hearing. Correia was convicted last September of 21 counts of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. A judge later dismissed 10 fraud and tax evasion charges. People in Fall River have...
BERLIN, NH
ABC6.com

180 Town employees without pay in Coventry

COVENTRY, RI (WLNE) – All 180 employees in the Town of Coventry woke up Friday morning to find something was missing: a paycheck from their bank accounts. From dispatchers at the Coventry Police Department to Department of Public Works and Animal Control workers, all 7 of the Town’s departments went unpaid.
COVENTRY, RI
CBS Boston

President Biden Approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ For Massachusetts After January Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding to help Massachusetts recover from the January blizzard. FEMA announced that Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. The storm dumped two feet of snow across much of the area from January 28th-29th. Local governments can use federal funds to pay for their emergency work or repair facilities damaged by the storm.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Woman Loses House Over Tax Bill

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford woman is suing the city and a Boston-based debt collection agency for violating her rights after her Valentine Street home was sold out from under her. Deborah Foss filed a lawsuit in Bristol Superior Court on March 29 claiming that the city sold...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Herald News

It's time to do hard time for Jasiel Correia

Good morning, folks, and welcome to National High Five Day! This, of course, is not a nationally recognized holiday, but who would turn down a free high five? And leave you hanging?. Former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia is out of appeals, and will have to report to prison on...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

New dog park opens in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new dog park has opened in Woonsocket. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the Rivers Edge Recreation Complex. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt was in attendance with her rescue dog, Vita. The dog park has two separate fenced-in areas — one for small dogs...
WOONSOCKET, RI

