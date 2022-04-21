DYSOM 4/22/22: Mayor Charles Lombardi

BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia reported to prison Friday in Berlin, New Hampshire, after seven delays.
FCI Berlin told WBZ-TV that Correia has “entered the custody of the Bureau of Prisons.”
Correia, who is set to serve six years in prison, lost a motion Wednesday for continued release pending an appeal hearing.
Correia was convicted last September of 21 counts of defrauding investors in a smartphone app he was developing and for extorting money from marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River. A judge later dismissed 10 fraud and tax evasion charges.
People in Fall River have...
Comments / 0