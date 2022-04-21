ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Man who crashed into McKinley Monument, killing passenger, sentenced

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
2 days ago
 2 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison after crashing into the McKinley Monument, killing his passenger.

The incident happened on Thanksgiving 2020. That morning, 41-year-old Paul Tolbert, III, was quickly driving south on Delaware Avenue when he crashed into the monument at Niagara Square.

At the time, prosecutors say he was under the influence of fentanyl and cocaine. He had a small bag of the former in his possession.

Tolbert was injured, but his 34-year-old passenger, Buffalo resident Angel Marie Cobb, was killed.

Last month, he was found guilty of manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

