Rockford man wanted for shooting man in the head at liquor store

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bernard Simmons III, 32, is at large and wanted for shooting a man in the head at a liquor store earlier this month.

Police say on Wednesday, April 6th at 12:05 a.m., Simmons got into an argument with a 28-year-old man inside W & S Food and Liquor, at 1317 Broadway, went out to his car to get a gun, and came back in and shot the victim in the head.

The man survived.

Simmons and a woman who was with him left in a dark-colored sedan, witnesses said.

Simmons has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

