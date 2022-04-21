ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Fattey Beer Company expanding into Kenmore

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rapidly expanding bottle shop and taproom has announced it’s adding a new location in Kenmore.

Fattey Beer Company currently has locations in Buffalo, Ellicottville, Hamburg, Orchard Park and North Tonawanda. And they’re planning to add three more in the coming months.

One of those is the Kenmore location, which will be on Delaware Avenue. The other two will be in Rochester and Westerville, Ohio.

Fattey Beer’s Facebook page says the Kenmore location will open in the summer, like the other two, but their website says there will be a spring opening date.

A specific opening date or address hasn’t yet been announced.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

BUFFALO, NY
