ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 24th at 6:00 p.m.

wfit.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s only natural that there should be an affinity between various genres of music, and that includes classical and more popular formats —...

www.wfit.org

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Judy Garland’s Missing ‘Wizard of Oz’ Dress Found in Shoebox After Nearly 50 Years, On Display Before Auction

Click here to read the full article. Few costumes in movie history are as iconic as the blue and white checkered dress that Judy Garland wore in “The Wizard of Oz.” MGM’s classic film was one of the first movies to be filmed in Technicolor, and the initial reveal of Garland’s Dorothy stepping out into the colorful Land of Oz is instantly recognizable both for its narrative significance and the technological breakthrough that it signified. Many film memorabilia collectors would kill to get their hands on such an important piece, but while Garland wore several versions of the dress while filming,...
WASHINGTON, DC
wfit.org

FASTER, FASTER LIVE!! Samantha Fish Interview and Concert Photos

I first heard of guitarist Samantha Fish four to five years ago; probably on YouTube. She got great exposure with earlier tunes like the wonderful "Crow Jane," where Samantha performs on a cigar box guitar (or was it her oil can guitar?). I knew, eventually, I'd like to see her live (much of my discovery of her music was during Covid), and possibly do an interview, all of which all happened thanks to Ms Fish and her team!
STUART, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gershwin
WMBB

GCSC to host Spring Music Concerts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College Visual and Performing Arts department is presenting its annual Spring Music Concert on Sunday. The college will have student groups performing in the concert, including music from The Singing Commodores and Jazz Ensemble. The event is free and open to the public, and donations will […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
News 12

Hudson Stage Company holds final opening night of new play

The Hudson Stage Company is closing the curtains after 23 seasons. Saturday was the company's final opening night for the new play, "Off Peak." "Running a nonprofit professiona theatre in the country has been a joy," says co-producer Olivia Sklar. "It was a niche that had to be filled." Theater...
THEATER & DANCE
The Guardian

‘His great gift was to see the world as a place of wonder’ – in praise of Harrison Birtwistle

The Observer’s classical music critic pays tribute to a composer whose exacting work was hard-won, but who marvelled at everything from homegrown plums to Dusty Springfield. Over a period of months in 2013/14, I interviewed the composer Harrison Birtwistle at his home in Wiltshire for a book of conversations (Wild Tracks, Faber). Each trip had an air of mystery. As I let myself in, the door usually open, I was never sure what I would find. He might say almost nothing, or fall asleep or talk nonstop. Often he would still be at work in his garden studio, huge sheets of manuscript paper spread out before him, pencil in hand, in the middle of a thought. Would my intrusion snuff out a vital spark of inspiration? Not that Harry relied on inspiration. It was hard graft. He worked daily, for hours on end, plagued with a self-doubt only narrowly conquered by self-belief and determination.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Guardian

The best recent translated fiction – review roundup

Portrait of an Unknown Lady by María Gainza, translated by Thomas Bunstead (Harvill Secker, £14.99) Insincerity, said Oscar Wilde, “is merely a method by which we can multiply our personalities”. It’s a principle that María Gainza applies with brio to her dazzling novel about art and authenticity, seeing and not seeing, evocatively titled La Luz Negra (The Black Light) in its original Spanish. There are plenty of unknown ladies in the book. Our narrator is unpicking the life of her late employer Enriqueta, “the single, despotic authority on the price and authenticity of all paintings”, who turns out to have been providing fake authentication for forgeries, particularly of works by the real-life artist Mariette Lydis. An assemblage of literary quotations, court papers, auction catalogues and the “fairground kaleidoscope” of memory, the novel packs a huge amount into its 208 pages. If the reader is never quite sure what’s fact and what’s fiction, that’s just part of the fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy