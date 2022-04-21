ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

From skin care to self care: Manistee esthetician turns passion into career

By Scott Fraley
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Esthetician Katelyn Matthews is operating under the name KK's Esthetic in Manistee, providing services which include eyebrow waxing.  (Courtesy photo/Katelyn Matthews)

MANISTEE – For licensed esthetician Katelyn Matthews, coming to Manistee County has been a journey in both skin care and self care.

The owner of KK’s Esthetic, Matthews specializes in a wide array of services from hydrating facials to chemical peels and waxes aimed at helping people look – and more importantly to Matthews – feel their best.

She remembers a time growing up when skin care was some of the only relief she knew.

“When I was in high school I struggled with severe depression and I couldn't really do anything for myself,” Matthews said. “All I found myself doing was taking care of my skin. That's all I really had the passion for and energy for … and I realized that by just forming that one routine, I was able to build other routines on top of that routine and kind of get my life back into order.”

It was from this foundation that Matthews gained the insight to turn her passion into a career.

“I figured if I can make myself feel this good by doing self care … then imagine how good I can make other people feel.”

Time spent with a skilled esthetician, Matthews says, can help lower stress and provide physical and mental health benefits.

“It's important to take care of your body because when you take care of your body, your body takes care of you,” she said adding that “it's just so important to take that rest in the day and do something for yourself.”

Matthews is convinced that taking time out for self care is not a luxury.

“When people hear about facials, waxing any of that stuff, I feel like they think of it as a luxury. But the bottom line is, everybody needs self care,” she said. “My goal is to not make it a luxury, just to make it a part of everybody's lives, because everybody needs that escape from real life.”

That means Matthews’ services have been priced with lower income individuals in mind.

“I don't make great money … and I can afford it,” she said. “That's the way I think of all my prices. If I can afford it, then other people will be able to afford it.”

KK’s Esthetic opens to the public on April 25 out of Beyond the Mirror, located at 290 First St. in Manistee. To mark the occasion, Matthews has posted a number of promotions and discounts to her Facebook page .

Matthews said she came to Manistee County after struggling to find work in an oversaturated market in southeast Michigan.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, there’s no estheticians around here,’” she said. “Then once I got here, it was like ‘OK, so there’s no institutions,’ which means that there’s no jobs.”

That’s when Matthews says she decided to take matters into her own hands and go into business for herself.

“It wasn’t my plan in the beginning – but I love what I do and I want to keep doing it.”

Call 734-890-6412 or visit kksesthetic.glossgenius.com to book an appointment. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

