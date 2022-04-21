ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

East Hartford police charge man with sexual assault of girl at hotel

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago

EAST HARTFORD — Police arrested a man accused of sexual assault on Wednesday.

The man is identified as Hartford resident Jose M. Colon, 56, according to police.

Police first received complaint on Jan. 29 that Colon assaulted a 15-year-old girl inside a hotel room at the Comfort Inn on 333 Roberts St.

Detective Daniel Ortiz's investigation showed that Colon purchased the hotel room, and hotel footage showed him and the victim entering the room together.

Colon has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, and was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

