Oroville, CA

K-9 helps arrest man following south Oroville assault, burglary

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after deputies said he assaulted a roommate and broke into several homes near Las Plumas High School early Thursday morning, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 2400 block of Las Plumas Avenue,...

