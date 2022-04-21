Prince Harry Is Embellishing On His Relationship With The Queen 'To Prove' He's Better Than Prince William, Insists Journalist

During Prince Harry's interview on NBC, the 37-year-old gushed over his "special relationship" with Queen Elizabeth, 96, insisting the monarch discloses things to him that "she can't talk about with anyone else." But writer Angela Levin thinks he's embellishing the truth to try and save face.

"That's nonsense. He's saying he gets on with the Queen better than anyone else because she will say things to him she would not say to anyone else. She would say these things to Prince Philip," she spilled to The Sun. "He's saying it in a way that meant he is superior to everyone else in his close relationships. If he meant it, why has he hurt her so much?"

The royal biographer believes Harry's comments stem from him trying to "prove himself" since "he's always been under" Prince William, 39.

"He's always been second in line. It's very, very hard for the spare," noted Levin. "He's now trying to prove that he is super strong and he is better and working for the world and better than William."

In his most recent interview, the dad-of-two shared some details from his meetup with his grandmother, calling it "great."

"It was nice to see her," he revealed. "She’s always got a great sense of humor with me." He also explained that he goes the extra mile to make sure the royal is "protected and got the right people around her" — a comment that didn't sit well with palace aides since he barely sees her in person.

Levin also thinks that Harry is using his relationship with the Queen as a ploy to gain more publicity and money, and she insisted that there's a good chance that Harry and Meghan Markle would want Netflix cameras around them if they do indeed attend the Platinum Jubilee.

"Although the Queen has likely invited them to come to be on the [Buckingham Palace] balcony, they're not going to bring along any cameras — in other words to make money out of her. I think he's really abused her in that way," she noted. "To make money out of your grandmother when one of her great principles is when you're a member of the royal family, you don't use your status for commercial use. That is exactly what they are doing."