Celebrities

Prince Harry Is Embellishing On His Relationship With The Queen 'To Prove' He's Better Than Prince William, Insists Journalist

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago

During Prince Harry's interview on NBC, the 37-year-old gushed over his "special relationship" with Queen Elizabeth, 96, insisting the monarch discloses things to him that "she can't talk about with anyone else." But writer Angela Levin thinks he's embellishing the truth to try and save face.

"That's nonsense. He's saying he gets on with the Queen better than anyone else because she will say things to him she would not say to anyone else. She would say these things to Prince Philip," she spilled to The Sun. "He's saying it in a way that meant he is superior to everyone else in his close relationships. If he meant it, why has he hurt her so much?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GdBUG_0fGCUtq700

The royal biographer believes Harry's comments stem from him trying to "prove himself" since "he's always been under" Prince William, 39.

"He's always been second in line. It's very, very hard for the spare," noted Levin. "He's now trying to prove that he is super strong and he is better and working for the world and better than William."

In his most recent interview, the dad-of-two shared some details from his meetup with his grandmother, calling it "great."

"It was nice to see her," he revealed. "She’s always got a great sense of humor with me." He also explained that he goes the extra mile to make sure the royal is "protected and got the right people around her" — a comment that didn't sit well with palace aides since he barely sees her in person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEldF_0fGCUtq700

Levin also thinks that Harry is using his relationship with the Queen as a ploy to gain more publicity and money, and she insisted that there's a good chance that Harry and Meghan Markle would want Netflix cameras around them if they do indeed attend the Platinum Jubilee.

"Although the Queen has likely invited them to come to be on the [Buckingham Palace] balcony, they're not going to bring along any cameras — in other words to make money out of her. I think he's really abused her in that way," she noted. "To make money out of your grandmother when one of her great principles is when you're a member of the royal family, you don't use your status for commercial use. That is exactly what they are doing."

Comments / 15

Diana M Ellis
1d ago

With Netflix cameras in tow, Harry and Markle showing their wonderful love and concern for the Queen, yet their snub of Phillips Memorial and behavior over past two years speaks volumes I. their hypocrisy.

Reply
29
SANDY
1d ago

Oh really. Good luck with that. You just keep dangling her great grandchildren in front of her nose Harry. That should do the trick, right? They need ammo for their Netflix gig. Like I have said before, they NEED the Royal family because without them they are NOTHING but a has been actress and the man that married her.

Reply
16
Cindy Rentz
8h ago

I'm sorry but I don't believe Harry can hold a candle to William. William has been there every day of his life in support of the Queen . Where has Harry been?

Reply
8
