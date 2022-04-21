Pet of the Week, April 19, 2022: Meet Dudley

I may look like a big boy to you, but deep down I’m just a scared little puppy looking for a home. I’m a 1-and-a-half-year-old named Paxton and I really need your help right now. The big, loud, busy shelter is too much for a sweet young boy like me, so I’m not able to handle being in the adoption kennels where you might see me. Lucky for me, I get to spend my days in an office where I can get all the kind words, cuddles and kisses that I crave. Change can be a lot at first, so I’m looking for an ohana that will understand that and give me the time and support I need to blossom into the playful and loving puppy I truly am. If that sounds like something you are up for, please ask to meet me today!

PETS ・ 28 DAYS AGO