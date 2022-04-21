ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week, April 19, 2022: Meet Dudley

By WVUA 23 Digital
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDudley is a senior Lab/basset hound mix searching for a forever home where he can live out the rest of his days with loving, caring family. He’s available for adoption from the Humane Society of West Alabama. He weighs in around 54...

